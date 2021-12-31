CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katina Tiliakos, 45, passed away, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Katina was born November 27,1976, in Tarpon Springs, Florida, to Stefanos and Eirini (Karageorgiou).

Katina grew up in Kalymnos, Greece, where she attended school and became a licensed esthetician.

She returned to Campbell, Ohio, in 2011, where she resided with her loving husband, Nikolas Pantelis and their two children, Eirini and Stefanos.

Katina was a dedicated mother, wife, daughter and sister. She devoted her life to her children and husband. Katina was a gentle soul whose smile could light up a room.

Katina leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Nikolas, whom she married December 29, 2007; her children, Eirini and Stefanos, who she loved dearly; she also leaves behind her parents, Stefano and Eirini; her brothers, Ioannis Tiliakos (Eleni) and Pangioti (Kalliopi) Tiliakos; her niece, Evdokia and nephews, Stefanos and baby, Stefanos; Katina also leaves many aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

Katina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Panagiotis Karageorgiou and Ioannis and Sevasti Tiliakos and her sister-in-law, Niki Pantelis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the church prior to the service.

The Tiliakos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

