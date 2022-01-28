CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. Garzan, 89, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

“Katie” was born September 11, 1932, in Campbell, the daughter of Thomas and Magdalena Spahic Garzan.

She was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked as a quality inspector and packer for General Electric for 29 years; she retired in 1992.

Katie was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Apostles Parish at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She was also a member of the Croatian Lodge, #185 in Campbell.

Katie will be deeply missed by her nephews, Kenneth (Leslie) Piette, Tom (Stacy) Piette, Roland Mortimer and James (Stephanie) Shurtleff whom she helped raise; her nieces, Kathy Piette and Cheryl (Jerry) Lambert and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Dorothy Piette and Veronica Shurtleff; three brothers, George, John and Thomas Garzan and her nephews, Charles Piette, Robert Smith, Thomas Shurtleff and Joseph Mortimer.

The family would like to especially thank Hospice of the Valley and Comfort Keepers for their love and care of Katie over the last few weeks.

Per Katie’s wishes, there are no services.

Katie’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn “Katie” M. Garzan, please visit our floral store.