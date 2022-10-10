POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn (Kathy) E. Shaffer, 79, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Kathy was born March 25, 1943, in Struthers, to Joseph and Anna (Stroney) Guidos, the youngest of five children.

She was a 1961 graduate of Struthers High School.

She went on to work as a bank teller for Dollar Bank, that later became National City Bank and PNC Bank, from which she retired.

Kathy enjoyed spending her time with her family, cooking and baking; especially her famous kolachi. She liked playing cards, board games, and traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Florida. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending her days with her husband, Gary; whom she loved with all of her heart.

Kathy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband of 39 years, Gary Shaffer; two children, Kathleen (John) Slavic of Poland and Joseph Flora, Jr. of Chicago; her step-son, Jim Shaffer (Melody) of North Carolina; and her three “girls”, her granddaughters, Taylor, Paige and Josie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Lilian Golonko, Maryann Novak and Joan Voytilla; and her brother, Joseph Guidos.

The family would like to extend a great thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Valley for their warm hearts and kind service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks donations, of any kind, be made in Kathy’s name to the Hospice House.

The Shaffer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home and again from 12:30-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the funeral home, with prayers at 1:00 p.m., A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

In closing, as Kathy always said: “Smile Always”

