Katherine “Kaye” Garman, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Fr. Andrew Nelko officiating, for Katherine L. “Kaye” Garman, 94, who fell asleep in the Lord Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Kaye was born November 16, 1925 and was raised in Campbell, the youngest daughter of Michael and Anna Furin Leshinsky.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

In her early years, Kaye worked as a “Government Girl” in Washington, D.C. She worked as secretary for many congressmen and military leaders, Admiral Richard Byrd, among them. She attended Harry Truman’s Inaugural Ball in 1949 and was seated with Shirley Temple and John Agar. It was in Washington, D.C., that Kaye met her future husband, Col. Maurice “Pete” Garman. Pete and Kaye married on May 18, 1952 and were true soulmates for 59 years. Kaye always said the secret to a happy marriage was to “never go to bed angry and always give a kiss goodnight.”

Pete preceded her in death on May 11, 2011. Kaye and Pete had one daughter, Kathleen Susan Lazor, who also preceded her in death, on December 4, 2010.

Kaye was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell. She served as the President of Church Council for at least one year, as well as served on Church Council for many years. She belonged to the Altar Society, Eastern Orthodox Women’s Society, St. Tikhon’s Century Club, was a former church school teacher and Junior O’Club advisor and member of the Campbell O’Club, holding several positions on the local level. She was the long-time writer of the church bulletin and especially enjoyed including activities and jokes for the children. Kaye was an active member of the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America (FOCA) and held many offices, such as Past National Recording Secretary and Past Ohio District Secretary. Kaye spent many summers in Green Township at St. Vladimir’s Camp. She was an avid fundraiser for the church and someone no one could say “no” to. Her familiar “hoo hoo” was heard as she was heading your way to ask for support. If there was a project to be completed, she worked tirelessly for it.

Kaye was an active member of the City of Campbell. She worked as Clerk of Council and was an Executive Secretary for CASTLO. Even in her advanced years she could be seen on the Campbell Facebook page talking about “putting her name in” to run for office. In the private sector, Kaye worked as administrative assistant to Attorney Matthew J. Blair and as an office manager for her son-in-law, Dr. James A. Lazor, DO.

Kaye was truly a “Baba” or “Momma” to all. You couldn’t visit her without being sent home with an armful of halushki, kolachi, hot peppers, jelly, or some other treasure from her home.

She will be deeply missed and always remembered by her three granddaughters, Kristen Gitler (Brian) of Ambler, Pennsylvania, Jessica Swindell (Andrew) of Peabody Massachusetts and Dr. Jennifer Lazor (Matthew Lombardo) of Cleveland; her four great-grandchildren, whom she loved “a bushel and a peck,” Danny, Grace, Joshy and Brady and her son-in-law, Dr. James Lazor (Belinda) of Newton Falls.

Besides her parents; her husband, Pete and daughter, Kathy; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Anna; her brothers, Andy, Steve, Joseph, Michael and Walter, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John the Baptist Orthodox Church Perpetual Memorial Fund, 301 Struthers Liberty Road, Campbell, OH 44405.

The Wasko Funeral Home family and staff will assist Kaye’s family with a public service honoring her at a later date.

