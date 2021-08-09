Karen S. Colbert, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Karen Colbert, 63, who passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Karen was born July 22, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Ann (Cutrone) Mistovich.

She was a 1976 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She worked for many years at Cafaro Hospital in the laundry department and later worked at Walmart and Save-A-Lot.

Karen was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan and loved going to the casinos. Skol Vikings!

Karen will be deeply missed by her husband, Jerry Colbert; whom she married September 10, 1977; her children, Casey (Stacey) Colbert of Indiana and Heather (Jay) Colbert of Campbell; granddaughter, Karena Ann, the light of her life; her sister, Donna DiNobile; two brothers, Robert (MaryAnn) Mistovich and Rick (Jo Lynn) Mistovich; her sister-in-law, Celeste Mistovich; several nieces and nephews and her furbaby, Mika.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stephen Mistovich; sister, Marilyn (Ken) Borman; her brother-in-law, Vincent DiNobile and her fur babies, Mocha and Sandy.

The Colbert family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

