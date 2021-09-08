Kalotina Xenikis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Kalotina Xenikis, 75, who peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Kalotina was born July 9, 1946, in Rhodes, Greece, the daughter of George Konstantinidis and Steliani Loulos.

She came to the United States from Greece on December 24, 1974.

Kalotina was the owner and operator of the Campbell Bakery for several years, which was her pride and passion.

She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and knitting. Most of all, her greatest joy was baking bread and koulouria.

Kalotina’s husband, Konstantinos Xenikis, whom she married October 10, 1964, passed away January 12, 1997.

Kalotina will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter, Sylvia Santiago; her sons, Antonios K., George K. Nicholas K. and Smolenskis K. Xenikis; her grandchildren, Themelina, Kalotina X, Katerina, Kosta X, Kosta S., Marina, Pegasio, Antonia, Emanuela, Kalotina X., Kalotina S. and Steliani; her brothers, Smolenskis and Dimitrios Konstantinidis and her sisters, Daphne and Maria.

Besides her parents and her husband, Konstantinos, Kalotina was preceded in death by her brother, Sotiri Konstantinidis.

The Xenikis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, September 10, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.