Julius J. Fedor, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius Fedor, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Woodlands at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

Julius was born in Campbell, Ohio on June 4, 1926 to Susan Takács Fedor and Joseph Fedor.

He went to school in New York City to study radio technology and returned to Ohio to work as an electrician at Packard Electric for his entire professional career.

In addition to working at Packard Electric, Julius was a jewelry maker. He studied jewelry making at Adamas Jewelry in Youngstown and built his own polishing machines to polish the rocks he used in his pieces.

Julius served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in Germany in the IG Farben building, a building that was considered the pentagon of Germany. His job was to create dossiers of German war strategists and share them with U.S. allies.

He loved going to flea markets, where he would collect eclectic pieces of electrical equipment. He also loved to travel, having gone panning for gold in Alaska, Arizona and Colorado.

Julius was preceded in death by his two brothers, Andrew Fedor and Alexander Fedor.

He leaves to cherish his memory his niece, Alexis Fedor, with whom he shared a special bond from the moment she was born. Together they went on frequent outings together that included ice skating, lunches and shopping at the Southern Park Mall.

The Fedor family has entrusted Julius’ care to Wasko Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where closing prayers will be held at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

