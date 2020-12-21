Julia B. Fabian, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with Father Mykhaylo (Michael) Farynets, officiating, for Julia B. Fabian, 92, who passed away at her home on Monday, December 14, 2020, with her family by her side.

Julia was born July 24, 1928, in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Suckenik Balas.

She was a 1947 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After high school, Julia worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube. She was then a homemaker, worked in catering and at Youngstown State University. For many years, Julia also worked with her sister, Mary, frying fish and making pirohi at their cousin, Teenie’s Tavern.

Julia was a long-time parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

She was active in the Byzantine Ladies’ Association, the Byzantine Senior’s Club and the Sunday Mixed Bowling League. Julia was a lifetime member of the Greek Catholic Union.

Julia enjoyed baking and cooking. She was known for her Slavic dishes and delicious desserts. Julia loved family “get-togethers,” getting her hair done, going out to dinner and sitting on her porch visiting with her neighborhood family. Julia especially enjoyed sweets. In fact, she had a sweet with every meal! Her favorites were cheesecake, clothespin cookies, cottage cheese kolache and various pies.

Her husband, Joseph A. Fabian, who she married July 21, 1951, passed away on September 24, 1990.

Julia will be deeply missed by her children, Joseph A. “Joey” Fabian, Jr., of Campbell, Lawrence E. Fabian (Betty) Fabian of Duncanville, Texas, Mary Beth (Steve) McClain of New Philadelphia, Ohio and her grandchildren, Steven (Sierra) Fabian, Emily Fabian, Blair McClain and Julie McClain. She will also be remembered by her brothers-in-law, Paul and Tom Fabian and her sisters-in-law, Joan Balas, Mary Elizabeth Brown and Helen Philibin, who were all very dear to her.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Balash, Sr., Mary Raymond Balash, Katie Horvath, Mary Kingure and her brothers, Edward Balash, John Balash, Andrew Balas, Joseph Balas, Frank Balas, Steve Balas and Raymond Balas.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Julia by special friends, Kathy Hetrick, Judy Goist, Kathy Corturillo, CNP and Dr. John M. Koval.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the renovation fund at St. Nicholas Church at the following address, St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, care of Byzantine Center at the Grove, 3801 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44502

The Fabian family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services were held.

