Julia A. Tofil, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Julia A. Tofil, 89, who passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia. Due to the national COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

Julia was born June 18, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Julia Kardos Eszenyi.

Julia’s legacy was her capacity to love as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor.

No matter the challenge, not only did she open her home to others but more importantly opened her heart to all she knew. Even though she lost her own mother at a tender young age, she exemplified the true meaning of being a “mother”. Her talents as a homemaker and baker grew from her desire to make others happy. The beautiful and much sought after kolachi and cookies were a treasure to behold and adorned many holiday and wedding tables. These skills she proudly passed on to many in the family.

Above all, her greatest achievement was raising her children, under the most dire circumstances, when with child, she lost the love of her life, her husband Julius J. Tofil, whom she married August 26, 1950.

She went on to become a most loved grandmother and found great joy in that title. All babies were welcomed in her home as though they were her own.

She worked tirelessly most of her life in the field of cooking, retiring from St. Elizabeth Hospital but that didn’t stop her, or even slow her down as she continued catering for many years with the Lilak and Lebo sisters. This was hard work, yet she enjoyed this special time and it gave her many wonderful friendships.

Always the life of the party, her humor was inebriating and everyone left much happier after spending time in her company.

The world truly lost a gem.

“On this day, O beautiful Mother, On this day we give thee our love.”

Julia will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Eileen (Tom) Stunkard, Suzanne (Tom) Bata and Julianne (Mike) Dudash; her beloved sister, Mary Barillaire; sister-in-law, Bertha Eszenyi; grandchildren, Tracy Tonkinson (Jim Newton), Lucy Tofil (Tom Sinkovich), Shannon (Tim) Village, Mindy (Bob) Hockenberry, Douglas (Miranda) Schneider, David (Tessa) Tofil, Hannah Schneider, Amanda Tofil, Michael Dudash and Anna Dudash; ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Julius, she was preceded in death by her children, Donald, Julius, Frank and David; her daughter-in-law, Lori; her dear brothers, Alex and Joseph and her loving sister, Irene.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Gracewoods Assisted Living, Crossroads Hospice and Dr. Cathy Lileas of Patriot House Call for their dedicated care over the years.

Burial took place at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

The Tofil family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia A. Tofil, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.