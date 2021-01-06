Judy O’Malley, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy O’Malley passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 16, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1964 graduate of Bessemer High School in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. She went on to attend college in Arizona where she became a nurse and practiced for many years before returning to the area.

Judy enjoyed crocheting, horseback riding, riding in her scooter and had a deep love for angels. She had served as a scout leader for the Campbell Girl Scouts for many years and was a member of the Gospel Baptist Temple in Poland, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, JoAnn Bussey of New Middletown with whom she made her home, Esther O’Malley of Campbell, Christina Johnson of Arizona and Sidney O’Malley of Struthers, Ohio. Judy also leaves 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, William O’Malley, whom she married in 1968 and died in 1974; her son, Daniel Davidson; grandson Martest O’Malley and great-granddaughters, M’Kenzie and Lanaya Strozier.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date.

The O’Malley family has entrusted Judy’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio.

