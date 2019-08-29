Judith A. Melnik, Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. “Judi” Melnik, age 63, passed away at her home in Lowellville on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

She was born on June 29, 1956 to Francis and Irene (Petrus) Vargo in Youngstown, Ohio.

Judi was a wonderful mother and wife. She married Steve J. Melnik on February 13, 1976. The couple was married for 44 years and lived most of their lives together in Coitsville and Lowellville. She loved her children, Mark (Gina), Nick and Lara so much. She saw her children as her life’s work and she was so proud of all of their accomplishments, big and small.

Judi was a loving sister. There were a lot of ups and downs over the years with her three sisters and two brothers–marriages, kids (and Godchildren), divorces, deaths, grandchildren, etc. She loved the Vargo’s; she was the oldest sister and took pride in supporting her sisters, Carolyne, Mari Beth and Deana with her whole heart.

Judi was a proud grandmother of two young girls, Zoey and Riley Melnik. Judi was very excited about becoming a “Bubba” and lobbied her adult children often to “give her grandkids.” She loved (and spoiled) her granddaughters immensely.

Judi was a great friend with a wild sense of humor. There were a lot of people in Judi’s life that were honorary family members to the Melnik’s. She was fiercely loyal to those she cared about. In particular, she loved children. She felt a sense of duty to try and make childhood better for the kids around her; especially those she could sense were struggling in some way.

Judi was a phenomenal cook and had a fantastic sense of humor. She was an avid reader and enjoyed history and politics. She loved the Kennedy’s and was a fierce Democrat. She loved wind chimes, the song Amazing Grace (which reminded her of her father) and Christmas. She cried when she would hear the song the Little Drummer Boy because “it was the only gift he had to give.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis (known as “Chungy” to many) and Irene; as well as, her brothers, David and Mark.

A small, private memorial service is planned for family.

Judi cared deeply for both St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers or other gestures, a donation to either organization would be an excellent way of honoring Judi’s memory.

Judi’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

