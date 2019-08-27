Juan Sepulveda Medina, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown for Juan Sepulveda Medina, 86, who passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Metro-Health Hospital in Cleveland.

Juan was born September 19, 1932 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, a son of Francisco Sepulveda and Juana Medina Vasquez.

He attended the University of Puerto Rico and came to the area in 1951 proudly serving in the United States Army in the Korean War.

He went on to work for the government and was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

He enjoyed golf, watching the Cleveland Indians and playing bingo. He loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

Juan leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mariana Sepulveda whom he married on October 24, 1956; his children, Juan “Papo” Sepulveda of Florida, Ruben (Matilda) Sepulveda of Youngstown, Mariano (Xiomara) Sepulveda of Florida, Noel Sepulveda of Youngstown, Rolando Sepulveda of Puerto Rico, Wanda Hernandez of Tampa, Florida, Carmen Sepulveda of Boardman and Francisco (Mary Clare) Sepulveda of Girard; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and eight brothers and sisters.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and sisters.

