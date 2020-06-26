Juan N. Bordoy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for Juan N. Bordoy, 74, who passed away Friday, June 19.

Juan was born, March 6, 1946 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, the son of Felicita Bordoy.

Before retiring, Juan worked in the Fabrication Department at U.S. Truck Body, Inc. in Long Island, New York.

He enjoyed boating and fishing, working on cars and carpentry but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Juan leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Maria Arroyo, whom he married on May 25, 2013; his children, Gloria Bordoy-deTorres, Ines M. Tonks, Pedro Rodriguez and Carlos Rodriguez; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eddie Miranda; one sister and one brother.

The Bordoy family has entrusted the care of Juan to the Wasko Funeral Home.

