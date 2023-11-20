CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juan Garcia, 87, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023, at his daughter’s home with his family by his side.

Juan was born January 14, 1936, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, the son of Raymond Garcia and Theresa Perez. He lived in New York City for many years before settling in Campbell.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Juan enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. He liked listening to music, dancing, and he loved to cook. Most of all, Juan cherished spending time with his family and will always be remembered as a great person.

Juan will be deeply missed by his daughters, Lissette (Miguel Alvarado) Garcia of Youngstown, Olga (Edgardo) Vargas of Georgia and Tanya Garcia of New York City; his sons, Johnny (Myra) Garcia and Erick Garcia, all of New York City; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Raymond Garcia and Ralphy Garcia.

The Garcia family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, November 24, 2023, from 11-1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating. Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Juan Garcia, please visit our floral store.