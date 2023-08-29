CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad to announce the passing of Juan Ariado Rentas, “John”, who died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the age of 82, after a brief and unexpected post-operative illness.

John was born January 30, 1941, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. His family moved to Youngstown when he was 13 years old.

He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, earning a Good Conduct Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, John worked as a salesman for John Hancock Life Insurance for several years. He then became a firefighter with the Youngstown Fire Department, retiring after 25 years of service. During those same years, John returned to college at Youngstown State University, earning a B.A. in Education and working part-time as a substitute teacher for the Youngstown City schools. Never one to stay still long, John returned to the workforce, working ten years as a corrections officer for the Ohio State Penitentiary and at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

He also became a deacon of the Roman Catholic Church and was assigned to serve in his home parish of Santa Rosa de Lima Church. John served this community for more than 20 years, transitioning with the church as it combined with St. Lucy’s into Christ, the Good Shepherd Church in Campbell and eventually serving at St. Dominic Church. As a deacon, John touched so many lives with his humility and desire to accompany his parishioners during weddings, baptisms, and funerals.

John enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, frequenting Puerto Rican restaurants and above all traveling to Puerto Rico multiple times a year to visit family.

John will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Nida Ortiz, whom he married on July 25, 1964; his daughters, Rachael Black (Chris) of Columbus and Melissa Rentas; his grandchildren, Greyson Pilutti, John Pilutti, Michael Pilutti, Madison Black and Zoe Black; his sister, Godelybia Cuevas-Hart; his niece, Renee Cuevas; his sister-in-law, Claudia Hernandez and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, as well as his brother-in-law, Fernando Ortiz and his sisters-in-law, Carmen Rivera and Aleida Melendez.

The family would like to thank all the friends and fellow parishioners from Christ, the Good Shepherd Church who visited, called and prayed for John during his final days. Your love and support were greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ, the Good Shepherd Church.

