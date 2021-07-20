Josephine “Duchess” Novak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Duchess” Novak, 84 of Spring Hill, Florida, beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother and cherished friend to many, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Oak Hill Hospital of natural causes.

She was predeceased by her husband, Melvin A. Novak, who died February 20, 1996.

Born in Campbell, Ohio, on February 12, 1937, she was the beloved daughter of the late Nurmi and Mary (Lysowski) Caggiano.

She graduated as class salutatorian from Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She worked as a secretary at two Ohio firms.

She was a 25-year resident of Timber Pines in Spring Hill, Florida and previously lived in Coral Springs, Florida, Munster, Indiana and Campbell, Ohio.

She was Catholic by faith.

More than anything, Duchess was devoted to her family, her children and her friends. Her three children, Debra (Stephen) Leo, Russell Novak and Dina (Paul) Ruden and her grandchildren, Corinne Long and Travis Leo, were her pride and joy.

Duchess’ friendship and love made a difference in the lives of many. Anyone who was graced with the privilege of knowing her found a kind and gentle spirit who saw the best in everyone she met. She was known for her Italian cooking which she learned at the hand of her grandmother. She enjoyed reading, socializing and mahjong. In recent years, she organized a weekly Happy Hour at the Natures Glen village pool later named “Duchess’ Happy Hour” by her gang.

She had many beloved pets over the years but her kitty, Sabrina, a chocolate Burmese, was her soulmate.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, Duchess is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Tom) Abeid and Diana (Ed) Knuff and several nieces and nephews. A brother, Nurmi (Sheila) Caggiano, predeceased her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the ASPCA.

She will be laid to rest in St. John’s Cemetery in Coitsville, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Novak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine “Duchess” Novak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.