Josephine Carron, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Carron, age 83, passed away July 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She traveled through this journey facing each challenge with dignity.

Josephine was born August 19, 1936 in Warren, Ohio to Vincenzo and Catherine (DeNunzio) Barberino.

She worked for many years for several grocery stores in the bakery. Her cakes became quite popular. She enjoyed making and decorating cakes for many occasions for friends and family.

Josephine leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Deborah (Bob) Hoff, George (Chris) Stankich and Frank Carron; her grandchildren, Paul (Jessica) Stankich, Kristin (Bobby) Vaicels and Heather Krause; her great-grandchildren, Hudson, Killian and Gisela Rose Stankich and Marin and Molly Vaicels. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Schnaible and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George Stankich; her second husband, Frank Carron and a sister, Mary Lou LaCella.

Josephines family wishes to thank Dr. Knight at the Hope Center as well as Dr. Joseph Gallo and all the angels who cared for her last remaining hours at Hospice House.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or the Hope Center, 835 Southwestern Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

The Carron Family has entrusted Josephine’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored and we ask all guests whose heath allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Carron family.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

