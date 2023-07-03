CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Huron, Ohio resident and longtime former Campbell resident, Joe Vaschak, passed away peacefully in Sandusky, Ohio on June 27, 2023, five days before his 95th birthday. His family was together to celebrate his birthday.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to John Vaschak, Sr., and Marie (Vanish) Vaschak, and attended Youngstown East High School.

He joined the Army in 1946 serving two years active duty as a Corporal in the Army Air Forces as an airplane radio operator honorably discharged in 1947. He retired from US Steel Youngstown, Ohio Works after 30 plus years when the steel mill closed and then worked for several years as Maintenance General Foreman at the Republic Steel Sinter Plant in Youngstown, Ohio.

He leaves behind his wife, Sylvia (Calcagni) Vaschak, 93, of Huron, Ohio. They enjoyed a wonderful 73 years of marriage together in Campbell and later in Huron. He also leaves his son, Joseph J. Vaschak & daughter-in-law Diane Vaschak of Westfield, MA, his son Dr. Robert Vaschak & daughter-in-law Bridget Vaschak of Sandusky, Ohio, and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Vaschak of Lancaster, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Vaschak, and brother John Vaschak, Jr.

He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Jennifer (Vaschak) Currie (Brock) of Springfield, MA, Michael J. Vaschak (Courtney) of West Hartford, CT, Rebecca (Vaschak) Brideoake (Ricki) of Sapphire Beach, NSW, Australia, Megan (Vaschak) Behnke (Andy) of Sandusky, OH, Hallie (Vaschak) Brooks (Tyler) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jonathon Vaschak of Lancaster, SC, and four great-grandchildren, Charley & Sebastian Brideoake, and Edward & Thomas Behnke.

Joe was very proud of his family and proud to be an Army Veteran continuously supporting the VFW, American Legion, Wounded Warriors, and the local police. He was an avid golfer along with his wife well into his 80’s and loved doing his Do-It-Yourself repairs and projects around his house and for his family and neighbors.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Dr. Jeff Buehrer, Dr. George Stepanic , Matt Meyer PA , Dr. Joe Riley, Father Monte Hoyles, Deacon John Rentas , Bob Wasko and Huron EMS for their excellent care, both physical and spiritual.

Funeral Services will be provided by Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio with a funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 159 Reed Ave., Campbell, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with internment following at St. John’s cemetery in Coitsville Township, OH.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: MVBOA (Mahoning Valley Basketball Officials) Fund and note in memo “The Mike Vaschak Scholarship Fund. Mail to: Jeff Davis, P.O. Box 14631, Poland, OH 44514.

