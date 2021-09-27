Joseph Thomas Zaborsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Thomas Zaborsky, 81, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Joe was born June 19, 1940, in Northfork, West Virginia, the son of Joseph Zaborsky and Helen (Harsanyi) Matto.

Joe served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Carpenter.

Joe worked at Schwebel Baking Company, a few other side jobs and ultimately retired from the East Ohio Gas Company after 35 years of service. He was a hardworking man and was an amazing provider for his family.

Joe was a selfless and kind man that was as quick to help a stranger as he was to help out a family member. He loved motorcycles, logging many miles all over the country which may be why he seemed to know every road without a map or GPS. He could flatfoot dance like nobody’s business and always loved music. Over the past few years, Joe enjoyed hanging out in his cabin, feeding the birds, spoiling his granddogs and eating plenty of Wedgwood Pizza and ice cream.

Joe is survived by his sister, Elizabeth VanCamp of Santa Maria California and brother, Richard (Monica) Zaborsky of Dublin, Ohio. He will be deeply missed by his beloved children, Joseph Zaborsky of Youngstown, Victoria Dubos of Campbell and “the twins”, Matthew Zaborsky of San Diego, California and Joanne (Paul) Starkey of Youngstown, with whom he made his home. He was a proud grandfather of James Dubos and maintained a loving friendship with former wife, Ann Zaborsky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen Zaborsky and son-in-law, James Dubos.

There will be a celebration of Joe’s life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Elton Beard Cabin in Boardman Park. The family welcomes you to stop by and share a meal and story or two about Joe. We look forward to seeing you and encourage you to skip the formal wear and just enjoy some time together celebrating a wonderful man.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joe’s loving son-in-law and best friend, Paul Starkey and the compassionate staff at Hospice of the Valley for the exceptional care they provided to Joe in his final days. Your kindness meant more to the family than words could adequately express.

The family has entrusted Joe’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

