Joseph Salvatore Mascarella, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Joseph S. Mascarella, 76, who departed this life peacefully, at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Mr. Mascarella affectionately known as “Papa” was born July 3, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Catherine and Charles Mascarella.

As a young child, Joe loved to perform tap dance at various shows.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and retired from Republic Rubber Company after 20 years.

Joe is a graduate of North High School class of ‘63 Bulldogs where he played basketball and was well-known for it in his community. His favorite basketball team was the Cleveland Cavaliers. Going bowling, swimming and playing baseball was something he enjoyed doing. He was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians. Football was his ultimate favorite sport to watch. He especially enjoyed watching his two favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes.

Papa always enjoyed gardening and working outside under the sun.

Joe cherished his beloved late wife, Rose Marie Mascarella, who always called him “Mouse.”

Family was everything to him. With open arms, he welcomed all walks of life into his family and home. Papa has spread his love upon so many lives and never turned anyone away. He always said, “I am rich with family!”

Joseph will always be remembered and deeply missed by his three daughters, Annette (Shawn), Melissa and Tracy (Marlan) Mascarella all of Youngstown; his sister, Laberta Volpe of Lakeland, Florida; his brother, Charles Mascarella of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents and his wife, Rose; he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph S. Mascarella II; brothers, Michael and Donald Mascarella; sister, Dolores Seidita; nephews, Antoine “Cookie” and Douglas “Jake” Kirkle and grandson, Garnet E. Smith.

The Mascarella family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, January 2, 2020, from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home.

