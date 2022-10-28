

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Joseph Petro, 95, a life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy from 1946 to 1951.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a member of St. Elizabeth’s Church.

Throughout the years, Joseph had been employed by Youngstown Sheet & Tube and General Fireproofing.

He loved playing golf and attended the “Western Open” as often as possible. Joseph also enjoyed seasonal sports and trips to Florida and Chicago to spend time with his daughter and son-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his wife Norma V. (Thomas); his brothers, Mike (Dorothy), John, George (Helen) and his parents, John and Mary (Sikora) Petro.

He leaves behind his daughter, Norma Jean Rosetti; son-in-law, Ross and sister-in-law, Marlene (John Petro). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic medical staff and surgical team, Cedar Woods Nursing Facility, the staff at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, and Karen Hake for the care of their loved one. A special thank you to Dr. Clayton Petro who was instrumental in supporting and guiding Joseph’s care to the end of his journey.

The family has entrusted their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.