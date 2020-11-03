Joseph Perry, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish in Poland, with Rev. Martin Celuch officiating, for Joseph Perry, 73, who passed away Sunday evening, November 1, 2020.

Joe was born January 28, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Katherine Kalafut Perry.

He was a 1966 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduation, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Lejune in North Carolina.

He was a lifelong area resident.

Joe worked at the General Motors Lordstown Plant, where he served as a union representative for UAW Local #1112 for 36 years.

Following his retirement, Joe enjoyed cooking and he loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He cherished his Sunday afternoon drives with his wife, Noreen. Joe was a very patriotic veteran. He was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League.

Joe will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Noreen Spisak, whom he married July 13, 1968; children, Joseph Perry, Jr. of McDonald and Anthony (Heidi) Perry of Youngstown; grandchildren, Joseph, Vanessa, Olivia and Rachel; his sisters, Dalla (Frank) Ferreri of Campbell and Carol (Chuck) Nelson of Tampa, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Besides his parents; Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Perry and his in-laws, Stephen and Bertha Spisak.

The Perry family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, November 5, 2020. From 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in Joe’s name to: Disabled American Veterans. Visit www.DAV.org for information.

Due to covid-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home or at the church after seeing the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Perry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: