YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Santoro, 56, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.

Joe was born May 27, 1966, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph Santoro, Sr. and Donna Haus.

He was a 1984 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a 1986 graduate of the New Castle School of Trades.

Joe took after his father by being a part of the car business in Youngstown for many years. Most recently he worked as a loan officer for Mariner Finance.

Joe lived for his music. He was a longtime drummer, most recently for Radio Edit and he also worked as a DJ, where he was known as “Jukebox Joe”. He worked many graduation receptions, weddings and parties over the years, bringing his love of music to others.

Joe will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Kathy Weaver, whom he married July 4, 2019; his daughter, Natalie Santoro (Alex Searfoss) of Cleveland; his sister, Ronda Richards of Canton and his brother, Ron Haus of Canfield.

The Santoro family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, June 6 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made in honor of Joe’s memory to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Association of Kidney Patients (aakp.org).

