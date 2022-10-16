WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Jackubek, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Joseph “Joe” was born on March 25, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, to his parents Joseph Vincent Jackubek Jr. and Mary Slatsky.

Joe later moved to Campbell, Ohio, where he graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1955.

He then joined the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country for several years.

Joe was an active and devoted member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio. It was during an Orthodox church convention that he met his beloved wife of 46 years, Barbara Barnyak of McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from California State Teachers College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, Joe was employed in the Youngstown City School District as a Science Teacher. Also known as “Mr. J”, he influenced the lives of many students at Science Hill, Adams Junior High School and Volney Rogers Junior High School. Throughout his teaching career, he was recognized as a proud recipient of the Ohio Govenor’s Award in Science for his dedication and inspiration to his students. Another accomplishment that he held proud was becoming an Eagle Scout at an early age.

Throughout his lifetime, Joe also worked at Nabisco Corporation and Five Lakes in the Valley. His love for bowling, fishing and gardening was well-known and passed down to his children and grandchildren. He could be found happily working in his garden, planting his tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers and zucchini.

First and foremost, Joe will always be remembered for being a dedicated husband, father, Pap and friend to many. He will also be remembered for making others laugh by giving out “nicknames” to students, friends and family. Many fondly recall his grin that he often had.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Timothy Jackubek; daughters, Larissa Jackubek; Marcia (Marcus) Kubancsek; sister-in-law, Miriam Oakley and his two cherished grandchildren, Marco and Maya Kubancsek. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara Jackubek.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, with a Panichida service at 7:00 p.m. at Wasko Funeral Home. Additional calling hours will be at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, Ohio.

