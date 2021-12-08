CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will held Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating, for Joseph J. Georgiadis, “The Greek”, 76, who passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 2, 1945, in Youngstown, the son of Michael Georgiadis and Margaret Chambra.

He was a 1963 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a retiree of General Motors.

He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and friends.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Debra DiCioccio Georgiadis; brother, Ted Spencer and family; daughters, Melanie Georgiadis and Monica and son-in-law, Craig Kern; sister-in-law and nephew, Barbara Georgiadis and Nick; sister-in-law, Judy Blewitt and Ralph Blewett; along with nieces and nephews, James and Jaime Castellano and Neil and Brent Blewitt and three grandchildren, CJ Kern, Joseph Kern and Isabella Glidewell.

Joe enjoyed life and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Joe Chambra; brother, Pete and nephew, Michael Georgiadis.

The Georgiadis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday morning, December 10 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.