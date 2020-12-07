Joseph G. Mesaros, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Joseph G. Mesaros, 87, who passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, with his wife by his side.

Joseph was born April 18, 1933, in Campbell, the son of Michael and Anna Pastir Mesaros. He was a lifelong area resident.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Tank Division from 1954-1956.

Joseph worked as an industrial welder at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, G.A.T.X. and Austintown Tool and Die. He retired in 1996 from Star Fabricating in Vienna after 45 years of working in the welding industry.

He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Mathias Catholic Church, as well as Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church in Campbell.

Joseph was a member of the Austintown Fraternal Order of Eagles, #3298, the Senior Club at St. Mathias Church and the National Slovak Cultural Society.

He enjoyed dancing with his wife, fishing, bowling, golfing, stock car racing and working crossword puzzles. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Browns.

Joseph will be remembered as a gentle and patient person, who was always kind and friendly to everyone he met.

Joseph will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Martha Raykovich Mesaros; whom he married October 5, 1957; his sister-in-law, Julia Kornokovich (“Miss Daisy”) of Peachtree City, Georgia and several nieces and nephews, many close friends and wonderful neighbors.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Mike Mesaros and his two sisters, Mary Balog and Ann Busko.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. John Koval for the excellent care he provided to Joseph over the years.

The Mesaros family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the family held private funeral services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.