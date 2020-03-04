Joseph D. Romito, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Church of The Rock, with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating, for Joseph D. Romito, 62, who passed away Tuesday, March 3 in his home with his loving family by his side.

Joe was born May 15, 1957 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Alice Poppineau Romito.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Lenny Struharik; a son, Bryan (Melissa) Romito; a daughter, Leslie (Tim) Weaver; two sisters, Debbie (Don) Skowron and Barb Kata; mother and father-in-law, Sammy (Flo) Struharik; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Patty) Struharik, Lori Struharik and Paul (Missy) Struharik and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Alice; a brother-in-law, Frank Kata and a nephew, Frank Kata, Jr.

The family would like to send a very special thanks to Dr. Chris Knight and the entire staff at the Hope Center, Dr. Carl Peterson and Dr. Michael Frangopoulos for their unending care and compassion for Joe as he traveled this journey.

A special heartfelt thank you to our family, friends, church family and prayer warriors, for being so faithful over the past 15 months.

Monetary donations may be made to Addi’s Journey at Go Fund Me in Joseph’s name.

The Romito family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Saturday, March 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Church of the Rock, 7025 Luteran Lane, Poland, Ohio.

“Live your days twelve hours at a time – and always remember to have Faith over Fear.”

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.