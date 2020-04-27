Joseph C. Tomko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Joseph C. Tomko, 89, formerly of Woodland Avenue, in Campbell, who passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Due to the global COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

Joseph was born July 2, 1930, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Mary Josephine Linberger Tomko.

He was a 1947 graduate of North High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 with a rank of Corporal.

He worked for Republic Steel as a Shearman for over 30 years before retiring.

Joseph’s wife, the former Betty Ann Yaniglos, whom he married April 12, 1955; she passed away August 22, 2015. They were married for over 60 years.

Joseph was a caring and loving father, as well as a devoted husband and provider. He enjoyed the outdoors with his hobbies that included fishing and camping with the family in Emlenton and Kennerdell, Pennsylvania.

Joseph will be deeply missed and always remembered by his son, Carl (Anne) Tomko of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Thomas M. Tomko of Lowellville and Theodore (Sara) Tomko along with his children and grandchildren of the Columbus-Portsmouth area and his daughter, Barbara Houck (Charles H. II) of Youngstown.

Besides his parents and his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, George, Jr., Tony, John and Michael and four sisters, Mary, Ann, Pauline and Elizabeth.

The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and their dedicated staff for making Joseph’s stay happy and his passing as peaceful and family oriented as possible during this pandemic.

