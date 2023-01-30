YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Reichert, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Park Vista with his family at his side.

Joseph was born June 17, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Adam Reichert and Josephine Andres.

He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Joe went on to serve in the US Army from 1963-1965.

He worked as a warehouse person for Stambaugh Thompson and was a member of Teamsters Local #377.

He was a member of Christ Our Savoir Parish, St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Joe enjoyed fishing, going on bus trips and traveling. He will be remembered as a very quiet person but was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Joe will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Anna Marie Zetts Reichert; sister, Jane Marenkovic; nieces and nephews, Denise, Cheryl, Ursula, Jane, Johnny, Julianne, Jonathan and Christopher; five great-nieces; six great-nephews, three great-great nieces; his brother-in-law, Jerome E. Zetts and his sisters-in-law, Margaret (Louis) Palusak and Martha (Joseph) Vercellone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen Reichert and Olga Degidio and brother, John Reichert.

The Reichert family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many workers at Beeghly Oaks and Park Vista for the excellent care given to Joe.

