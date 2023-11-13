YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose A. Mercado-Lugo, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, at Park Vista in Youngstown.

He was born on December 9, 1949, in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico and was a son of Victor Mercado and Eufemia Lugo.

Jose came to the area 13 years ago, having previously lived in the Ashtabula Area for many years.

He had worked for many years in construction as a brick layer and had previously worked as a Tanker Truck driver.

He was a member of the Iglesia Pentecostal Casa De Refugio Church.

Jose had a deep love for his family and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He also loved playing the guitar and singing; as well as enjoying a good slice of Pizza from time to time.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his three sons, Jose (Linda) Mercado-Vazquez, Joel (Traci) Mercado-Vazquez and Kemuel (Angie) Mercado,Vazquez; he also leaves his 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with a fifth on the way; Jose is also survived by his four brothers, Angel D. Mercado, Victor Mercado, Junior Mercado and Vincente Mercado; as well as his two sisters, Milagros Mercado and Edna Mercado.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents.

Jose’s family has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where calling hours will be held on Wednesday November 15, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home with Angel Bahamundi, officiating.

Jose will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

