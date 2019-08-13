Jose A. Colon, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Deacon John Rentas officiating for, Jose A. Colon, 78, who passed away, Monday, August 12, 2019 in his home, with his loving family by his side.

Jose was born, Aug. 27, 1940 in Orocovis, Puerto Rico and moved to this area in the 1960’s.

He retired in the late 1990’s from General Motors as an Assembly Line Worker.

In his early years, Jose enjoyed yearly trips to Idora Park and Geauga Lake. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and woodworking, and in his final years enjoyed watching YouTube videos on gardening, fishing and woodworking. He had a deep love for his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Micaela Ortiz, whom he married Nov. 15, 1969; his children, Carmen (Gabriel) Colon of Youngstown, Jose (Patricia) Colon, Jr. and Margie Colon both of Austintown; grandchildren, Jeremy, William, Casandra, Serina, Ryan, Melanie, Mariah, Jessica, Alan, Robert and Domenic; and a great-grandson, Ari.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, who raised him.

The Colon family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, and will receive family and friends on Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.