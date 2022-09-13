CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jorge L. Brea Lara, age 23, passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Jorge was born on September 21, 1998 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was a son of Luis Brea and Altagracia Lara Arias.

He was of the Christian faith and was employed as an appliance delivery man.

He enjoyed collecting guns and going to the shooting range. He also liked to look at cars and being around people.

Jorge is survived by his mother, Altagracia Lara Arias of Puerto Rico; his brother, Wilberto Brea Lara also of Puerto Rico and his sister, Rosa Brea Lara of Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Luis Brea.

Private funeral services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home on Monday, September 12, 2022.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jorge Brea Lara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.