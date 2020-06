CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon J. Gentile passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born on November 28, 1988.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Rd., Campbell, Ohio 44405.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, Jon’s family asks that anyone attending calling hours please wear a mask.

