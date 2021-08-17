John “Yianni” Michael Koullias, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Yianni” Michael Koullias, 47, of Campbell, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Yianni was born in Athens, Greece to Michael and Katerina Koullias on April 15, 1974. The family moved to America, along with his sister, Irene, in July of 1976.

As a long time resident of Campbell, Ohio he was a diehard Campbell Memorial fan and graduated in the Class of 1992.

He lived a beautiful life with his childhood sweetheart, Niki Bairamis, who he married on December 27, 1997. Their family grew as they welcomed three beautiful children, who were Yianni’s whole world, Fotini, Mihali and Yianni.

Yianni was a hardworker from a very young age and had a successful career in the construction industry, working alongside his father and uncles, Nick and Michael Kalouris, as a supervisor on bridge painting projects for over 30 years and was a member of International Brotherhood of Painters & Allied Trade Local Union #476.

Yianni was a lifelong member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where he served as Altar Boy Captain, was a member of the Nisiotika Pedia Greek Folk Dance Group and Greek Orthodox Youth Association. He proudly held office and served in ethnic organizations such as President of the Youth Kalymnian “Prodromos” Society, President of the Hellenic Orthodox Association, Officer of the Men’s Kalymnian Society and member of AHEPA. He also played on the Olympic Soccer Club.

Amongst his many interests, he enjoyed supporting his children at their sporting events and extracurriculars as their biggest and loudest cheerleader. He enjoyed traveling with his family from their magical adventures in Disney, to their beautiful island home in Kalymnos, Greece. Anyone who knew Yianni knew, he was the life of every party, with his welcoming hugs and contagious smile. His love was so great, he shared it with all who knew him, as more of a brother than a friend and as a second father to the friends of his own children. Every occasion was a reason for celebration with music, dancing, and his famous fireworks. His love for Greek music was expressed through the founding of Radio Hellas radio station with his lifelong friends, Charlie and Manuel. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing and was a diehard Cincinnati Bengals fan.

A true angel on Earth, Yianni most recently was nominated for the 911 Hero Award in Kenton County, Kentucky when he successfully assisted first responders in the saving of the life of a gentleman with the intent of taking his own life.

Yianni was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Fotini Bairamis.

Yianni leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Niki; their children, Fotini, Mihali and Yianni; his parents, Michael and Katerina Koullias; his sister, Irene (Mike) Mallias; his father-in-law, John Bairamis; his sisters-in-law, Irene (Charlie) Pizanias, Maria (John) Belak, Georgene and Melina Bairamis; his nieces and nephews, Katerina (Manoli), Panayiota (David), George (Nomiki), Pantelis, Fotini, Fotini, Sophia and Anna; great-nephew, Elias and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. Funeral Services will follow in the church at 12:00 Noon with Fr. Steve Denas officiating.

The Koullias family has entrusted John’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to leave condolences with the family.

