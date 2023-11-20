YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Zackasee, 77, entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at home surrounded by a family who loved him dearly.

Born on May 3, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Helen Zackasee (Sotlar).

John was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Youngstown State University.

He went on to become an accomplished chemist spending his career serving his community. Following his work at Standard Slag, John joined the Youngstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in 1973. In 1978, he joined the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, was promoted in 1990 to Superintendent of Water Purification, retiring in 2003. John was a member of the American Water Works Association and held Class III Water and Wastewater Treatment licenses, as well as certifications in bacteriological and chemical water and wastewater analysis. Post-retirement, John returned to the workforce at Cardinal Environmental Lab testing water samples to keep his skills sharp.

John worked hard for his family and enjoyed life along the way. Among his favorite moments were family adventures in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and kayaking, canoeing, fishing and visiting with friends at the family cabin in Tidioute, Pennsylvania. He was an avid gardener and shared his tips for growing the best tomatoes with anyone who asked. He loved to perfect recipes, canning for the family and sharing a family meal any chance he could. He enjoyed deer hunting with his life-long friends, his sons and grandchildren, so much so that family gatherings were planned around it. He was proud of his heritage, family history and loved sharing stories with his grandchildren of the old days on the family farm.

John was an active member of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church where he served as a eucharistic mister, served community meals and was a very proud pirohy maker.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Zackasee of Youngstown; mother-in-law, Emilia Koscelansky of Youngstown and son-in-law, Mark Guiles.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy (Koscelansky); children, Christopher Zackasee (Shelly) of Cuyahoga Falls, Lori DeSantis (Matthew) of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Amy Ash (Charles) of Kent and Mark Zackasee (Rachel DiCesare) of Warren; grandchildren, Mary Zackasee, Abigail Zackasee, Robert Guiles (Corey Mitchell), Morgan Guiles, Nicole DeSantis (Jonathan Guerrier) Jonathon DeSantis, Megan Ash (Tyler St. Onge) Tyler Ash (Astin Keolanui), Amber Ash, Kyle Ash, Nathaniel Ash, Lucas Ash and Wahlker Zackasee and great-grandchildren, Liam, Leon, Diana, Charlotte, Christian and Kian.

The Zackasee Family has entrusted John to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers, a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.