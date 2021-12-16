CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for John T. Koulianos, 85, who passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with his family at his side.

John was born October 31, 1937 in Tarpon Springs, Florida a son of Anthony “Tony” Koulianos and Sevasti Ergos Vlahos.

John honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 being Honorably discharged from Fort Knox with the rank of E5 Corporal.

He had worked as a journey man at Republic Steel and Youngstown Sheet and Tube from 1951-1961. He then worked as an Industrial Painter.

John was a member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, Local Painters Union #476 and was a member of Masonic Lodge Western Star Lodge 21.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved going to breakfast and dinner with his children and grandchildren whom he loved to spend time with and where the apple of his eye. He enjoyed going to Petittis and Lowes for his flowers. John enjoyed cooking and sitting on his daughters back porch and looking at her garden. John always had candy in his pocket that he enjoyed to pass out to the people he met. He also loved his daughters Himalayan Cat, “Brownie Socs”.

John’s wife, the former Anne “Beba” Ellinos Koulianos, whom he married February 5, 1964, passed away January 1, 2017.

John will be deeply missed and always remembered by his children, whom he would always say to them “Sagapo” Anthony (Despie) Koulianos of Campbell; three daughters, Kelly Koulianos (fiancé, Ken C. Thomas) of Campbell, Celeste (Atty. Michael John) Maillis of Campbell and Maria (Dale) Rosensteel of Darlington, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, John Koulianos and Arianna and Nicholas Maillis; his brother, Jimmy Vlahos of Hanover, Pennsylvania and his sister-in-law, Jennifer Vlahos also of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Nicco Vlahos.

The Koulianos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at he church, prior to the 12:00 Noon funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to Veterans Outreach, 7 Belgrade Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to the Youngstown VA Medical Clinic, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 Attn: Lori Stone.

