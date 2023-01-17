CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R Galbraith, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born November 10, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of John Richard Galbraith and Mary Theresa Leonard.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School (’71) and also attended Youngstown State University and was a certified Dental Laboratory Technician.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

John was a lifelong area resident and worked for 39 years as a steelworker. He retired from Arcelor Mittal in 2012. He also worked for Republic Steel, LTV Steel, Rainbow Rentals and Deeley Dental Lab as a dental laboratory technician.

He was an avid history enthusiast and loved football. John always enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams, that included the Browns, Michigan and Notre Dame. He enjoyed snow skiing, golf and tennis. Above all, he loved spending time with his childhood friends, Ray Sanchez, Kenny “Buck” Miller, Jerry “Tank” Flood and Tim Paulishon.

John coached and mentored over 600 youth with the Fighting Little Redmen Football organization for over 20 years.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown and Christ Community Church.

John will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, Lillian Galbraith; whom he married February 23, 1980; his sons, Greg (Kimberly) Morton of Rootstown and John (Natasha) Galbraith of Austintown; his brother, Gerard (June) Galbraith of Austintown; his special granddaughters, Ava and Emma Galbraith, whom he cherished and enjoyed spending as much time as he could and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Galbraith.

Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, Ohio, with Pastor Dan Yargo officiating. Brunch will follow the service in the church basement.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John R. Galbraith, Jr., please visit our floral store.