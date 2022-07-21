CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are heartbroken, we lost the toughest guy we know, our father, John Paul Fabian, 96, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. We were joyful that he reached his 96 year milestone July 3, celebrating with ice cream, his favorite yellow cake with chocolate butter cream icing and Bud Light. As he deserved, his last days were peaceful and he was showered with love by his adoring family. Our peace is that he is with his beautiful Ann Marie, our precious mother.

Born July 3, 1926, to Andrew “Socks” and Mary (Leeson) Fabian, he grew up on Montgomery Avenue in Youngstown.

He graduated from East High School in 1944, where he excelled at basketball. He was deeply honored to be inducted into the East High School Hall of Fame for excellence in that sport.

Following graduation, Dad served our country as a signalman for the U.S. Navy. His service was 19 months and 18 days and he was based in the Marshall Islands (Enewetak).

After an honorable discharge he worked at General Fireproofing, made storm windows and spent the last 35 years of his career working as a letter carrier for the Poland Post Office. His primary route was the Brownlee Woods neighborhood.

Upon retirement, he enjoyed casino trips with Mom and extended family, bowling and golfing with his brother, Joe, taking the family dogs for walks and helping his family anyway possible.

He leaves his devoted daughter, Kimberly who loved him “all the way to the bank” and his son-in-law, Michael (Zuraw), with whom he had a very special bond.

He instilled his love of the Cleveland Indians in all his children, especially his son, Paul (Kellie). Although not a huge fan of professional football, he rooted for Paul’s favorite team, the Miami Dolphins every Sunday. Dad’s last years were spent at Windsor House of Canfield, where Paul was the administrator. It brought great comfort that he was able to spend time with Dad and oversee his care during the pandemic (lock down).

He enjoyed riding shot gun for many adventures with his baby boy, Rick (Brenda), including trips to South Bend, Indiana to cheer for his favorite team, the Notre Dame Irish. That was such a special memory for Dad, Rick completely decorated the walls at Windsor House with Notre Dame murals and images. Dad took pride in the fact that Rick could fix anything and was always happy to be his assistant.

He leaves two grandchildren, Zack who he was very proud of his athletic ability and Ava who began her nursing career helping grandpa this summer.

One of seven children, he also leaves behind his “beautiful” sisters, Mary Elizabeth Brown and Helen Ann Philibin and also his baby brother, Tommy (Judy). All three visited frequently; took him out to lunch; shared coffee and cookies but most importantly, showered him with love.

Waiting for him in Heaven are his brothers, Nick (Mary), Joe (Julia) and Andrew (who was always called Junior).

He leaves behind many nieces and nephews also. Mary Beth McClain and Joey Fabian were always there for their beloved Uncle Paul. His niece, Cheryl Sturbi, never missed the opportunity to let her uncle know she was thinking of him by sending greeting cards for every occasion. He also leaves extended family Jean and Msgr. John Zuraw, who were always there for him and made his feel that he was part of their family.

We would like to thank those at both Windsor Estates and Windsor/Canfield who loved Dad and reflected that in their care.

We were truly blessed with wonderful parents, our love for them is eternal and they will be missed every day.

Although flowers and plants are a thoughtful gesture, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in John Paul’s name.

“I love you my sweet babboo!”

The family has entrusted the care of the their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Columba Cathedral, officiated by the Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw, at 10:30 a.m. The family requests everyone meet directly at St. Columba Cathedral for Mass at 10:30.

