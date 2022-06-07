CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Maillis, 85, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease.

Born February 14, 1937, in Leros, Greece, John lived in Kalymnos, Greece before he immigrated to the U.S. on September 15, 1951 at 14 years of age to join his brother and father and later his entire family, who emigrated from Kalymnos, Greece in February of 1954.

John was a burner in the Youngstown Sheet and Tube and later an industrial painter and proud member of the painter’s union. John was well respected by his peers and renowned in the painting industry for his incredible work ethic and for his devotion and love for his entire family.

He married Jewell (Fincham) Maillis in November of 1963. John was a loving husband, an incredible father and adored most as a Papou to his 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his father, Michael Elias Maillis; his mother, Maria (Klonaris) Maillis; his brothers, Ioannis M. Maillis and Elias M. Maillis; his sister, Nomiki Tsagaris and nephew, Michael Tsagaris.

Left to mourn his loss are his loving wife, Jewell Maillis of 59 years; his daughters, Vicki Maillis of Poland and Tina Loze (Nick) of Canfield; his sons, George Poullas (Tammy) of Canfield, Michael J. Maillis (Celeste) of Campbell and Jack Maillis (Melanie) of Lowellville, along with his brothers, Anthony M. Maillis (Joanne) of Campbell, Victor M. Maillis (Ruth Ann) of Youngstown and Nicholas M. Maillis of Tarpon Springs Florida and sisters, Irene Weekly (Don) of Canfield and Harriet Miller (Ron) of Boardman, in addition to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

His most treasured moment was when he became an American citizen after almost 30 years in the United States. John will be missed for his generosity and unconditional love he bestowed to his family, friends and strangers, never turning a blind eye to those in need.

John’s calling hours will begin on Thursday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church located at 401 12th Street, Campbell, Ohio followed by the service at 10:00 a.m. and burial, which will follow the service.

The Maillis Family has entrusted John’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Michael Maillis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.