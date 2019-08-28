John Michael Hordiewich, Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas, officiating, for John Michael Hordiewich, 61, who passed away Sunday, August. 25, 2019.

John was born August 25, 1958, in Youngstown, the son of John and Barbara Leason Hordiewich.

He was a 1976 graduate of Lowellville High School and was a lifelong area resident.

John worked as a professional mechanic for most of his career and for the past 15 years, he was an employee of Airgas in Twinsburg.

John was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

He enjoyed motorcycle trips, and working at his home shop. His philosophy of life was that nothing ever wears out, because he could fix anything.

His beloved wife, the former Effie Mia Krinos; whom he married October 13, 1985 passed away February 9, 2004.

John will be deeply missed and always remembered by his five nieces, Suzi (Tom) Wasilewski of Hermitage, Lexi (Elliott) Lanz of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; Effie Mia Starheim of Hermitage and Emily and Elisabeth Krinos, both of Hubbard and many cousins.

Besides his parents and his wife, Effie Mia Krinos; John was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ted Krinos and his brother-in-law, George Krinos.

The Hordiewich family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, August 31, from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

