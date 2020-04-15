John Michael Billec, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Jerek, for John Michael Billec, Jr., 89, who passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

John was born November 15, 1930, in Campbell, the son of John and Anna Herman Billec.

He was a lifelong Campbell resident.

John was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War.

John worked as a steelworker and tallyman. He was a member of Steelworkers Union Local 1418 and a member of St. John Catholic Church Men’s Club.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John also very much enjoyed dancing with his wife.

John will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Mildred Hanacik, whom he married January 3, 1953; daughters, Debbie Billec Pezzenti of Austintown, Kathy D’Agostino (John) of California and Karen Billec Witmer (Mike) of Beavercreek; his son, John Billec III of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Lisa Packard, Gina Mcevoy, Tina Pezzenti, John Billec IV, Kathleen Elizabeth Billec, Michael Witmer and Megan Witmer and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Wasko Family and staff will assist the Billec family with a public Celebration of Life Service honoring John at a later date.

