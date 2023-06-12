CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lee Richards age 61, of Campbell, formerly of Darlington South Carolina; died at his home in Campbell on Saturday June 3, 2023.

He was born on March 20, 1962 in Glenn Dale, Marshall County, West Virginia and was a son of Henry and Dorothy (Anderson) Richards.

John served in the United States National Guard for 12 years and worked for the City of Darlington South Carolina where he was employed as a water meter reader for over 10 years.

He married his wife the former Freda Buchner on July 4, 1983 and moved to Campbell in January 2014.

He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. John also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.

John is survived by his wife Freda, his sons John Richards of Boardman, Ohio and Kevin Richards of Campbell. He also leaves seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his two sisters Betty Confer and Ruth White; as well as two brothers-in-law Roberto (Wendy) Buchner of Florence South Carolina, Michael (fiancé Jesse) Johnston of Martins Ferry, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Charles Richards and Larry Richards.

The Richards family has entrusted John’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. No calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time.

