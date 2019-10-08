John L. Krautner, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Krautner, Jr., 61, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

John was born September 24, 1958 in Youngstown and was a 1976 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

John always enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. He had fond memories of the family farm and especially loved riding and taking care of the horses. He enjoyed puzzle games, watching Westerns, fishing and was an avid cook.

John is survived by his daughter, Laurine Hellem of Lakewood, Ohio, who he always held close to his heart. He will also be remembered lovingly by his sisters, Sally Krautner (Mario Scalise) of Napa, California, Linda (James) Juillerat of Brooklyn, New York, Cheryl James of Tallmadge, Ohio and Patty (Dave) Chevrolet of New York City; sister-in-law, Barbara Krautner of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces, Rachel McKinstry of Brooklyn, New York and Jessica Chevrolet of Columbus; nephew, Anthony James (Nancy Steiner); grand-nephew, Matteo James of Miami, Florida and nephew, Page Krautner of Las Vegas, Nevada.

John had many close friends who will remember his kindness and generosity and considered him a brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah (Chatan) Krautner and his brother, Michael.

The Krautner family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive friends and family Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00p.m., for visitation.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, at 9:30 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home and at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to St. Lucy Church.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.