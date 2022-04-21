AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating, for John J. Martinko, age 88, who passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

John was born August 11, 1933 in Youngstown and was a son of Michael and Anna (Lesko) Martinko.

John was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepard Parish in Campbell.

He was a 1951 Graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and continued his education at Columbian Prep School. He then went on to complete course work at the following colleges/universities, United States Naval Academy, Youngstown University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education, Westminster College where he received his Master’s Degree in Science Education. Boston University, University of Oslo in Norway, Akron University where he received graduate hours in School Psychology, University of Colorado and The Ohio State University where he completed course work in Adult Education Management.

While completing his undergraduate degree he earned two varsity football awards from Youngstown University and the Henry Roemer Achievement Award in Combined Scholarship and Athletics also from Youngstown University. He also served in the United States Army Reserves.

John taught many of the Campbell youth at various grade levels and subjects over the years as a teacher and football coach with the Campbell School System. He was inducted into the Campbell Sports Hall of Fame for his role as a football player and coach for many years.

He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association, the Ohio Education Association, Ohio High School Football Coaches Association and the American Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

He enjoyed to travel and had traveled extensively throughout the United States, as well as eastern and western Europe. One of his greatest joys was spending 20 years of his summer vacations at his summer residence in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Gerald (Wendy) Martinko, Brian (Tamara) Martinko, Robert (Shelly) Martinko, Kenneth (Sharon) Martinko, Elaine (Paul) Anderson and Dana Martinko. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Louise Martinko.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Edward, Michael, Jr. and Walter Martinko, as well as his sister-in-law, Frances Martinko and nephew, Michael Martinko.

The Martinko family entrusted John’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

