John Halkitis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for John Halkitis, 87, who passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

John was born January 31, 1934, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Catherine Caleris Halkitis. When John was three years old, his father Anthony passed away, and he was subsequently raised by his stepfather, James Pantelakis, who was truly a dad to him.

He was a 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was the valedictorian of his class. John served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He attended Ohio University and Youngstown State University.

John began his career as an industrial painter with Colonial Painting. He then settled in working for the City of Campbell as a housing inspector, Urban Renewal Director and ending his career as Health Officer, when he retired in 2002.

John was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church since its inception and was a AHEPA member.

He enjoyed annual vacations with his family to Ocean City, Maryland and spending time at Geneva on the Lake. John loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles.

John will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife of 64 years, the former Virginia Kotis, whom he married June 1, 1957; his daughters, Kathy (Scott) Brauer and Celeste (Walter) Tomich; grandsons, Jonathan (Lauren) Brauer, Jared (Stacey) Brauer and John Tomich MD and his great-grandson, Landon Oliver Brauer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine; father Anthony and his stepfather, James Pantelakis.

The Halkitis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Halkitis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.