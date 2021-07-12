John George Levendis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 11, 2021, John George Levendis, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born February 7, 1932, in Kalymnos, Greece, to George and Kalliope (Kardoulias) Levendis.

John immigrated to the United States in 1953 and was a 68-year resident of Campbell.

John served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957.

On April 30, 1961, he married Maria Ellinas, his wife of 60 years.

John spent his career as an industrial painter for Masters Painting, Kite Painting and American Painting companies. He traveled the country painting bridges, broadcast towers and large factories.

John was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

In retirement, he enjoyed his daily workouts at the Davis Family YMCA and was a member of the Masons, Wick Lodge #481.

John was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife, former Maria Ellinas; his daughters, Caliope Sarago, Julie (Michael) Mavroudis and Anna (Michael) Madden and his son, George (Sheri) Levendis; grandchildren, Vreto Mavroudis, Maria (Agesilaos) Frangos, Manoli Mavroudis, Anthony Sarago, Nicole Sarago, John Levendis, Angelina Levendis, William Madden and Samuel Madden and great-grandchildren, Michael Frangos and Julie Frangos.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kalliope; father, George; brother, Theofili Levendis and his sister, Maria Feleki.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home. Family and friends may call on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Church services will be held by Rev. Steve Denas at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.