John Francis Ihnat, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Francis Ihnat, 78, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

He was born in Campbell, Ohio, on January 16, 1942, to the late Andrew and Mary (Kukura) Ihnat.

He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

John went on to work in various positions in the automotive industry, before accepting a position as a tool and die maker at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He worked at GM for 30 years before retiring.

John loved automobiles of all types. He spent his time restoring antique cars and running a small business, where he worked alongside his brothers, Andy and Ed and shared his passion with his two sons.

John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Adele Ihnat (Balog); his children, John (Markie Pozzuto) of Poland and James (Lisa) of Boardman; grandchildren, Alaina, Addison, Cole and Brynley; brother, Nicholas (Agnes) Ihnat and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Edward (Mary Ann) Ihnat, Andrew (Itha Risen) Ihnat and Joseph (Josephine) Ihnat.

Visitation at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, for immediate family from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. A walkthrough will be held from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held immediately after visitation for immediate family only.

The Ihnat family has entrusted John’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.