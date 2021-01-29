John F. Thomas, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, John F. Thomas, 93, who passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.

John was born January 20, 1928, in Campbell, the son of John and Helen Panko Thomas.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having proudly served his country during WWII from 1945 to 1949.

John worked as a welder for Republic Steel.

He was a parishioner of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Civic Club and the Men’s Golf League. John also volunteered at the church, helping with weekly bingo.

He was an avid bowler and participated in many area bowling leagues over the years. John enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and special friends. John spent many days with his grandchildren, either babysitting or at the baseball fields.

John will be deeply missed by his wife, Anne Thomas, whom he shared 53 years of marriage with; his children, Dr. Frank and Marcia (Trexler) Turocy and Nancy (Turocy) and Cosmo Coccitto; sisters, Alice Richard, Mary Ann (Bob) Beck and Patty Whetstone; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Thomas and Joanne Evan; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Webb, Christopher (An) Coccitto, Megan (Kyle) Brown, Frank (Paula) Turocy, Andrew (Emma) Turocy, Jared (Janine) Turocy, Derek Turocy and Jackie Podolski; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Carson, Camden and Madyn Brown, Isabella and Hadley Turocy, Alex and Amelia Coccitto, Harper and Riley Turocy and Joy Turocy; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Helen Thomas; brother, Richard Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Edward Palaschak; brothers-in-law, John Evan and Bill Whetstone; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Eleanor Evan; brother-in-law, Wilbur Richard and mother and father-in-law, Anna and John Evan.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

