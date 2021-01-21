John Edward Malys, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Malys, a gentle, kind, and considerate husband, father, educator and veteran passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

John was the youngest son of Walenty and Josephine Bis Malys. He was born in Campbell on April 1, 1931.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War Era. He was assigned to Feamcom Airforce Base in Tachikawa, Japan.

Following his honorable discharge, he returned home to attend Youngstown State University earning Bachelor and Master degrees. John spent 32 years of his career as a middle school teacher at Neal School in the Mathews School District. Many of his students remember him well especially for the yearly trips he would organize for his students to our Nation’s Washington DC capital.

John married the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Joanne Malys. He leaves to his memory his children Loretta Sinieri and her husband Kurt of Fullerton. California: Barbara Baker and her husband Mike of Hubbard, Ohio; Teresa Beasley and her husband James of Alvin, Texas; and Mary Celeste Malys of Middleburg Heights, Ohio. And his grandchildren Lauren and Ryan Vonderhaar of New Albany, Ohio; Hollie Michelle Baker of Cleveland; Melissa Baker of Columbus and James Beasley III of College Station, Texas.

John’s five brothers and sister preceded him in death: Adolf, Walter, Mathew, Michael and Joseph Malys and sister Stella Rich. Sisters-in-law Anne and Yollie Malys.

A proud veteran, John served as Commander for American Legion 858 and VFW 1423. In addition he was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans, Korean War Veterans Chapter 137, Catholic War Veterans, ITAMS Canfield Post 2 and Youngstown Post 3. He served as a delegate to the Mahoning County Veterans Council for many years. Many veterans will remember John for his volunteer dedication at the Youngstown VA Clinic. He was honored with the Presidential Achievement award for 20 years of volunteer service with over 1800 volunteer hours.

He was proud of his Polish heritage and was a member of the Youngstown Polish Arts Club. He also was a member of Youngstown Vocation Support Society and the Holy Name Golf League. For many years he served as a volunteer usher and ticket taker for the Youngstown Symphony and Stambaugh Auditorium events.

The Malys family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Robert Spratt, Dr. Garg and Dr. James Graham for his care.

The family has entrusted John’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends and family from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Military honors will be rendered for his service to our country and he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Edward Malys, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.