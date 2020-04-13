John C. Czuba, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Czuba, 96 years of age, passed away from natural causes Friday, April 10, 2020.

He was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Campbell.

John was an altar boy at Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church and a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where he played basketball and football.

At Ohio University, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and also played basketball. Later, he attended Westminster College, Kent University and Youngstown State University, earning his teaching certificate.

John’s employment included Campbell Sheet and Tube, Republic Steel Standard Slag, General Fireproofing and he taught at McDonald, Woodrow Wilson, North, East and Chaney high schools.

John enjoyed officiating football, basketball and softball, as well as traveling with his wife and daughter. John was an organic gardener, always sharing his crops with neighbors and friends. He was also a tax preparation expert, constantly studying the latest in tax code.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Julia Zuraw Czuba; his wife of 57 years, Margaret Lizanick Czuba; and siblings, Edward Czuba, Anne Helminiak and Genevieve Hess.

He is survived by his daughter, Jami Beth Czuba and son-in-law, Chuck Akin of Atlanta, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held this summer.

To plant a tree in memory of John C. Czuba, please visit our tribute store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.